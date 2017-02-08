2/8 High School Hockey Recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The top two teams in the city standings went toe-to-toe on Wednesday night with Carroll earning a resounding 10-2 win over Bishop Dwenger to headline the night’s prep hockey action.

Summit City 4, Fort Wayne Bruins 1

SC: Ester, Hacker, Ryan, Fitzgerald. Saves: Barcelona 24

FWB: Steinforth. Saves: Weiks 20

Leo 8, Homestead 6

Leo: Carter Bonecutter, Winslow, Decker 2, Connor Bonecutter 3, Freeby. Saves: Vlot 17, Baumert 19

Homestead: Rybolt, Nice, Tegtmeyer, Nicol, Oetting 2. Saves: Strubing 22

Carroll 10, Bishop Dwenger 2

Carroll: Thornson 2, Fisher 2, Pollock, Stoody 2, Ramsey, Hartley, Sandberg. Saves: Grinstead 20

BD: Ben James, Backstrom. Saves: Frank 20, Allen 4

Next Wednesday 2/15/17 is the final night of the regular season and also Senior Night. The Memorial Cup playoffs begin Wednesday 2/22/17.