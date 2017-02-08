2/8 High School Hockey Recap

Glenn Marini
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The top two teams in the city standings went toe-to-toe on Wednesday night with Carroll earning a resounding 10-2 win over Bishop Dwenger to headline the night’s prep hockey action.
Summit City 4, Fort Wayne Bruins 1

 

SC: Ester, Hacker, Ryan, Fitzgerald.  Saves: Barcelona 24

FWB: Steinforth.  Saves: Weiks 20
Leo 8, Homestead 6

 

Leo: Carter Bonecutter, Winslow, Decker 2, Connor Bonecutter 3, Freeby.  Saves: Vlot 17, Baumert 19

Homestead: Rybolt, Nice, Tegtmeyer, Nicol, Oetting 2.  Saves: Strubing 22

Carroll 10, Bishop Dwenger 2

 

Carroll: Thornson 2, Fisher 2, Pollock, Stoody 2, Ramsey, Hartley, Sandberg.  Saves: Grinstead 20

BD: Ben James, Backstrom.  Saves: Frank 20, Allen 4

Next Wednesday 2/15/17 is the final night of the regular season and also Senior Night.  The Memorial Cup playoffs begin Wednesday 2/22/17.

