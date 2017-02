FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Saint Francis avenged a four-point loss at Huntington University last month by earning a 87-72 win against the Foresters at the Hutzell Center on Tuesday night.

Bryce Lienhoop led USF with 19 points while Conner Lautzenheiser added 15.

Huntington was paced by Daniel Woll and Mike Bush with 16 points apiece.

USF improves to 19-8 overall and 9-6 in Crossroads League play.

HU falls to 15-12 overall and 6-9 in conference.