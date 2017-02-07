Trevor Cheek returns to Komets from AHL

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced Tuesday that forward Trevor Cheek has been released from his PTO with the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners and will return to Fort Wayne.

Cheek, 24, attended Tucson’s training camp and started the season with the Roadrunners. The skater did not see any action before returning to Fort Wayne on Nov. 1.

Cheek began his second season with the Komets scoring a goal and three assists in a 4-0 win over Indy Nov. 4 at Fort Wayne. Cheek scored five goals and 13 points in 12 games and was named ECHL Player of the Week for the week ending Nov. 6 before his call-up to Tucson.

The Vancouver, Washington native posted three assists and eight penalty minutes in 20 games during his stint with the Roadrunners. Cheek is expected to be in the lineup when the Komets host Indy this Friday night.

The week ahead— The Komets will skate three games in three nights this weekend starting with an 8pm faceoff on Sweetwater Ice at the Memorial Coliseum Friday against intrastate rival Indy. Saturday the Komets travel to Cincinnati for a 7:35pm faceoff and remain on the road for a 3pm matinee at Kalamazoo Sunday.