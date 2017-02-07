TOTW: Central Noble Girls Basketball

ALBION, Ind. (WANE) – A sold out crowd filled Central Noble High School’s gym on Saturday to see a marquee sectional championship matchup; 2A No. 2 Whitko and 9th ranked Central Noble. The Lady Cougars gave their fans their money’s worth, rallying from a 19 point deficit in the second quarter to beat Whitko 47-40 in double overtime to claim their first ever sectional title in girls basketball.

Sophomore Sydney Freeman was lights out for the Cougars scoring 23 points on five three-pointers. She also scored nine of Central Noble’s 13 points in both overtime periods. Meleah Leatherman had 11 points for Central Noble.

This is Central Noble’s first win over Whitko since the 2009-2010 season.

The Lady Cougars are now preparing for their first ever regional game. They will take on South Adams in the noon semi-final game at the Winamac regional this coming Saturday. The winner will play in the regional championship later that night.