NCAA president Mark Emmert speaks at IPFW’s Omnibus Lecture Series

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Mark Emmert, the president of the NCAA since 2010, spoke at IPFW’s Rhinehart Music Center on Tuesday evening as part of the university’s Omnibus Lecture Series.

WANE-TV sports director Glenn Marini had an exclusive one-on-one interview with Emmert. Marini and Emmert discussed the state of college athletics, the possibility of paying student-athletes, and what a program like IPFW can do to thrive in the current environment of college sports.

