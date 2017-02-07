Man shot during apparent car break-in

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A man was shot in the leg during a car break-in late Monday night.

Officers got the call around 11:45 p.m. The shooting victim was in the 1500 block of Spy Run Ave., near the intersection with Fourth Street.

Police at the scene told NewsChannel 15 the incident happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Tennessee Avenue.

The shot was apparently fired during a car break-in, but police weren’t sure how the victim and shooter were involved in the incident.

The victim then walked to a house on Spy Run Avenue where someone called 911.

He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.