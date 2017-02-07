Komets deal Vail to Idaho for pair of forwards, place Musico on waivers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced Tuesday that forwards Travis Ewanyk and Colin Mulvey have been acquired from the Idaho Steelheads in exchange for forward Brady Vail.

Ewanyk, 23, is a fourth-year pro since starting his career in the AHL with Oklahoma City in 2013-14. The St. Albert, Alberta native made his pro debut with the Barons appearing in two seasons before joining the AHL’s Binghamton Senators for 66 games last season. Ewanyk started this season appearing in one AHL game with Texas before making his ECHL debut with Idaho. In 46 games with the Steelheads the center scored 16 goals and 37 points while amassing 69 penalty minutes.

Prior to turning pro, Ewanyk logged five seasons of juniors with Edmonton in the WHL starting in 2008-09. In 2011 Ewanyk was selected by Edmonton in round 3 of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. The skater helped the Oil Kings to the 2012 Memorial Cup and was eliminated by the eventual winner Shawinigan in the tie-breaker.

Mulvey, 26, started the season skating 34 games with Cincinnati before being traded to Indy on Feb. 1 and then subsequently traded to Idaho Feb. 6.

The Worcester, Massachusetts native finished a four-year collegiate career with Norwich University in the ECAC in 2012-13, leading Norwich in his senior year with 19 goals and 38 points prior to making his pro debut in the CHL with Fort Worth appearing in nine playoff games. Mulvey split the 2013-14 ECHL campaign with Wheeling and Cincinnati before traveling to Europe for 2014-15 to skate for Erding in the Germany Oberliga, leading the team with 29 goals and 52 points in 40 games.

Last year the right winger returned to the United States and shared the ECHL season with South Carolina and Cincinnati. Mulvey has ECHL regular season totals to date of 33 goals and 66 points in 134 games.

In an additional player move, the Komets also announced Tuesday that goaltender P.J. Musico has been placed on waivers. Musico appeared in five Fort Wayne games registering a 1-2-1 record, 3.46 goals-against average and .884 save percentage.

The week ahead— The Komets will skate three games in three nights this weekend starting with an 8pm faceoff on Sweetwater Ice at the Memorial Coliseum Friday against intrastate rival Indy. Saturday the Komets travel to Cincinnati for a 7:35pm faceoff and remain on the road for a 3pm matinee at Kalamazoo Sunday.