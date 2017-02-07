Construction begins on downtown Fort Wayne apartment, retail project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A former manufacturing building constructed in 1905 in downtown Fort Wayne will be renovated into apartments and retail space.

Construction began Tuesday on Superior Lofts, located just west of the Allen County Jail on Superior Street, by the same developer behind the Randall Lofts which are also located in downtown Fort Wayne.

According to a news release from RealAmerica, the $9.8 million project will turn the former Graphic Packaging building into 72 apartments with 21,000 square feet of commercial space and self-storage units. The building has sat vacant since 2010 and is located near the planned Phase 1 Riverfront Fort Wayne development.

Superior Lofts is scheduled to open in the summer of 2018 and while the occupants of the retail space have not yet been announced, RealAmerica is trying to attract a restaurant.

Superior Lofts View as list View as gallery Open Gallery The Superior Lofts residential project is will be located in this former industrial building located at 102 West Superior St. in downtown Fort Wayne.