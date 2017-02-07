2/7 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

Associated Press
IHSAA Basketball

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L        Pts    Prv
  1.  Ft.  Wayne  North  (6)      18-1      252    2     
2.  Warren  Central  (5)        15-1      243    3
3.  Logansport                        18-1      188    4
4.  New  Albany  (1)                16-3      179    1
5.  Indpls  N.  Central          17-3      165    5
6.  S.  Bend  Riley  (1)          13-0      144    7
7.  Carmel                                14-3      140    6
8.  McCutcheon                        17-2      106    8
9.  Castle  (1)                        17-2      103    9
10.  Indpls  Pike                      15-4      56      10
Others receiving votes:
Valparaiso 31. Floyd Central 23. Connersville 14. Homestead 9. Indpls Ben Davis 8. Crown Point 7. Ft. Wayne Snider 6. Lawrence North 6.
Class 3A
W-L      Pts    Prv
1.  Brownstown  (11)                18-0    268    1
2.  Culver  Academy  (3)          12-1    241    2
3.  NorthWood                            15-1    215    3
4.  Twin  Lakes                          16-2    165    7
5.  Griffith                              15-2    160    6
6.  Ev.  Bosse                            11-6    118    4
7.  Salem                                    15-1    111    10
8.  Andrean                                13-2    101    9
9.  Indianapolis  Attucks      12-4    71      NR
10.  Indpls  Brebeuf                  11-5    67      8
Others receiving votes:
Indpls Park Tudor 62. Indpls Manual 60. Ft. Wayne Luers 27. Washington 8. Tri-West 6.
Class 2A
W-L        Pts    Prv
1.  Providence  (10)                      16-1      266    2
2.  Oak  Hill  (2)                            15-2      244    3
3.  Barr-Reeve  (1)                        17-2      205    1
4.  Linton-Stockton                      16-3      183    4
5.  Indpls  Broad  Ripple  (1)      12-3      158    5
6.  Northeastern                            15-4      151    6
7.  Henryville                                16-3      141    7
8.  Monroe  Central                        17-1      123    8
9.  Indpls  Howe                              11-7      76      9
10.  Hagerstown                                14-4      34      10
Others receiving votes:
Shenandoah 25. S. Knox 25. Southwood 19. Cloverdale 15. Gary Roosevelt 8. Lapel 7.
Class 1A
W-L      Pts    Prv
1.  Tindley  (11)                          13-4    258    1
2.  Lafayette  Catholic  (2)      11-5    212    3
3.  Tri-County  (1)                      16-2    197    4
4.  Wood  Memorial                        13-4    189    5
5.  Clinton  Prairie                    15-3    184    6
6.  Oldenburg                                16-2    178    2
  7.  Ft.  Wayne  Blackhawk            12-8    117    7 
8.  Indpls  Arlington                  11-5    105    8
9.  Pioneer                                    11-5    73      10
10.  Oregon-Davis                          13-5    53      NR
Others receiving votes:
Westville 33. S. Newton 18. Shakamak 16. Lakewood Park 15. Loogootee 13. Bethesda Christian 7. Gary 21st Century 6. W. Washington 6.

