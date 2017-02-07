2/7 High School Basketball Recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On the day North Side was elevated to no. 1 in the 4A state poll the Legends got a scare at Carroll, narrowly defeating the Chargers 66-65 behind 24 points from Keion Brooks Jr. to headline area prep basketball on Tuesday night.

DePaul recruit Jaylen Butz added 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Legends while Davontae Kinnie tallied 11 points.

Carroll was led by David Ejah with 19 points, Daniel McKeeman with 16, and Jacob Redding with 11.

At Homestead the host Spartans defeated SAC foe Wayne 69-45.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

BOYS: ANGOLA 45 LEO 17 (F)

BOYS: ANTWERP 47 WOODLAN 66 (F)

BOYS: CHURUBUSCO 79 ADAMS CENTRAL 58 (F)

BOYS: CLINTON CHRISTIAN 58 CANTERBURY 68 (F)

BOYS: DEKALB 58 PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 39 (F)

BOYS: EASTBROOK 48 BLUFFTON 45 (F)

BOYS: NORTH SIDE 66 CARROLL 65 (F)

BOYS: NORTHROP 64 CONCORDIA 52 (F)

BOYS: SMITH ACADEMY 46 HAMILTON 54 (F)

BOYS: SOUTH SIDE 56 BISHOP LUERS 81 (F)

BOYS: WAYNE 45 HOMESTEAD 69 (F)

BOYS: GOSHEN 51 LAKELAND 39 (F)

BOYS: LAKEWOOD PARK 60 BELLMONT 47 (F)

BOYS: MACONAQUAH 46 TIPPECANOE VALLEY 40 (F)

BOYS: NORTHWOOD 77 WEST NOBLE 44 (F)

BOYS: WHITKO 69 SOUTHERN WELLS 56 (F)