2/7 High School Basketball Recap

Published:
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On the day North Side was elevated to no. 1 in the 4A state poll the Legends got a scare at Carroll, narrowly defeating the Chargers 66-65 behind 24 points from Keion Brooks Jr. to headline area prep basketball on Tuesday night.

DePaul recruit Jaylen Butz added 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Legends while Davontae Kinnie tallied 11 points.

Carroll was led by David Ejah with 19 points, Daniel McKeeman with 16, and Jacob Redding with 11.

At Homestead the host Spartans defeated SAC foe Wayne 69-45.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
BOYS: ANGOLA 45   LEO 17 (F)
BOYS: ANTWERP 47   WOODLAN 66 (F)
BOYS: CHURUBUSCO 79   ADAMS CENTRAL 58 (F)
BOYS: CLINTON CHRISTIAN 58   CANTERBURY 68 (F)
BOYS: DEKALB 58   PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 39 (F)
BOYS: EASTBROOK 48   BLUFFTON 45 (F)
BOYS: NORTH SIDE 66   CARROLL 65 (F)
BOYS: NORTHROP 64   CONCORDIA 52 (F)
BOYS: SMITH ACADEMY 46   HAMILTON 54 (F)
BOYS: SOUTH SIDE 56   BISHOP LUERS 81 (F)
BOYS: WAYNE 45   HOMESTEAD 69 (F)
BOYS: GOSHEN 51   LAKELAND 39 (F)
BOYS: LAKEWOOD PARK 60   BELLMONT 47 (F)
BOYS: MACONAQUAH 46   TIPPECANOE VALLEY 40 (F)
BOYS: NORTHWOOD 77   WEST NOBLE 44 (F)
BOYS: WHITKO 69   SOUTHERN WELLS 56 (F)

