Uthoff, Loyd helping to spark Mad Ants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Mad Ants are getting contributions all across the board, and that includes the play of Jarrod Uthoff and Jordan Loyd.

Uthoff, acquired in a trade with Raptors 905 for Christian Watford last week, scored 15 points in his Mad Ants debut on Thursday, helping the Ants to a 132-125 overtime win against Erie.

Loyd, meanwhile, is a rookie out of the University of Indianapolis. The 6-foot-4 guard is averaging 15.3 points, 4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game.

The Ants will be in action Tuesday night when they host the Raptors 905 at 7 p.m. at War Memorial Coliseum.