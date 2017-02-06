Police search for woman who allegedly beat man in the head

Related Coverage Man assaulted by caretaker, critically hurt

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a woman who allegedly beat a man in the head that she was said to have been taking care of.

The woman was identified as 39-year-old Shannon Labrosse. She is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 200 lbs. with hazel eyes and long brown hair. Fort Wayne Police Officer Chris Felton indicated that she was last seen wearing a blue shirt and sweat pants.

Labrosse fled the scene of the incident on Saturday, February 4 in the 6300 block of Nina Drive, where police found the man inside an apartment suffering from head wounds. An investigation found that an altercation between Labrosse and the man led to her hitting him in the head, Felton said.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was last listed in critical condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-STOP (7867).