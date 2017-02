INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers have reassigned forward Georges Niang to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, their owned and operated NBA Developmental League team.

Since his recall to the Pacers on December 12th, Niang has played in seven games.

Niang has played in four games with Fort Wayne this season, averaging 32 minutes, 18 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists.

Niang is expected to be in uniform for Tuesday’s game vs. Raptors 905 at 7 p.m. EST. at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.