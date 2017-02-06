No students hurt when school bus, pickup collide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Wayne Community Schools bus was involved in a traffic crash early Monday.

District spokeswoman Krista Stockman said the bus was transporting Memorial Park students to school just after 6:30 a.m. when it collided with a pickup truck at the intersection of Spring Street and Tyler Avenue, just east of the campus of the University of Saint Francis.

Stockman said she did not know how many students were aboard the bus at the time of the crash, but said she did not believe any were injured. It’s not clear how the crash happened.

No other information was available.