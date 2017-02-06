Nine local boys soccer standouts sign to play in college

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nine area high school seniors signed to play in college on Monday evening at The Plex South.

The following players all suited up for the 19U Boys Academy of the Fort Wayne United FC:

Nick Allen-Senior at DeKalb High School; Signing with Huntington University

Reid Burton-Senior at DeKalb High School; Signing with Huntington University

Will Hathaway-Senior at Lakewood Park Christian High School; Signing with Indiana Purdue Fort Wayne

Kuba Olczyk-Senior at Carroll High School; Signing with University of Indianapolis

Alec Sanderson-Senior at Carroll High School; Signing with IU East

Collin Schlatter-Senior at Carroll High School; Signing with Purdue University Calumet

Adam Siegelin-Senior at Eastbrook Community High School; Signing with Taylor University

John Steiner-Senior at Homestead High School; Signing with Wheaton College

Billy Guerrero -Senior at Northrop High School; Signing with IU East

NOT AT THE SIGNING: Payton Smalley-Senior at Celina High School; Signing with University of Saint Francis