Nine local boys soccer standouts sign to play in college

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nine area high school seniors signed to play in college on Monday evening at The Plex South.
The following players all suited up for the 19U Boys Academy of the Fort Wayne United FC:
Nick Allen-Senior at DeKalb High School; Signing with Huntington University
Reid Burton-Senior at DeKalb High School; Signing with Huntington University
Will Hathaway-Senior at Lakewood Park Christian High School; Signing with Indiana Purdue Fort Wayne
Kuba Olczyk-Senior at Carroll High School; Signing with University of Indianapolis
Alec Sanderson-Senior at Carroll High School; Signing with IU East
Collin Schlatter-Senior at Carroll High School; Signing with Purdue University Calumet
Adam Siegelin-Senior at Eastbrook Community High School; Signing with Taylor University
John Steiner-Senior at Homestead High School; Signing with Wheaton College
Billy Guerrero -Senior at Northrop High School; Signing with IU East
NOT AT THE SIGNING: Payton Smalley-Senior at Celina High School; Signing with University of Saint Francis