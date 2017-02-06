Large disaster exercise planned for southern Indiana site

NORTH VERNON, Ind. (AP) — A National Guard facility in southern Indiana has been picked as the site of a training exercise for thousands of federal emergency response team members.

Officials say more than 5,000 military and civilian responders are expected to participate in the Guardian Response exercise at the Muscatatuck (mus-KA’-tuh-TUK’) Urban Training Center near North Vernon. The (Columbus) Republic reports (http://bit.ly/2lc4feX ) the exercises are scheduled to run between April 16 and May 14.

Indiana Adjutant General Courtney Carr says the Muscatatuck complex is an ideal location for the training that can help save lives during emergencies.

The former state hospital complex for developmentally disabled patients has numerous buildings that the military uses to simulate an urban area. Organizers will spread destroyed cars, damaged mobile homes and other debris to simulate a disaster area.

