Fort Wayne’s Madison Fruchey In Position To Earn Spot On USA Junior Cross Country Squad

BEND, Ore. – Fort Wayne freshman Madison Fruchey traveled to the 2017 USATF Cross Country Championships on Saturday (Feb. 4) to compete in the junior women’s race.

Fruchey finished in seventh place with a time of 23:45 in the 6K race held at River’s Edge Golf Course. Runners must be 19 or younger to compete in the junior event.

The event is a qualifier for a pair of USA Cross Country Junior Teams. The first is the North American Central American Caribbean Cross Country Championships in Boca Raton, Florida on March 4. The other is the International Association of Athletics Federations World Cross Country Championships in Kampala, Uganda on March 26.

Fruchey’s performance makes it likely she will be selected to one of or both squads. However she won’t know until Monday when the official teams are announced.