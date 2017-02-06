Fort Wayne, Allen County rolls out new emergency alert system

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The city of Fort Wayne and Allen County’s consolidated communications platform has implemented a new alert system that officials said will streamline the notification process.

Officials with the city, the county and the Consolidated Communications Partnership on Monday announced the roll-out of a new county-wide emergency notification system, Swift911. The high-speed alert system delivers pre-recorded messages to the community via telephone, cell phone, email and text messaging – quickly and efficiently.

“Our dispatchers strive to keep the citizens of Fort Wayne and Allen County safe and to send emergency assistance where needed,” said Randy Raypole, executive director of the CCP. “This tool will allow us to quickly send out vital information to the public.”

In October, the CCP’s board approved the system for almost $35,000 a year. At the time, Commissioner Nelson Peters, a CCP board member, called it a “no-brainer” because the Swiftreach technology allows dispatchers to alert residents to any number of emergency situations, from severe weather, school lockdowns and traffic hazards to active shooters to Amber or Silver alerts.

Those alerts can also be pinpointed for residents immediately impacted. Swift911 is integrated with a GIS mapping system that allows for specific and defined areas of the city or county to be alerted, when necessary. Residents and businesses can add, update or remove their information from the system at any time.

Peters said Monday Swift911 will allow emergency officials to “better communicate with those we serve to enhance the safety of our community.”

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry echoed that message.

“Public safety is critical to the current and future success of our city, county and region,” said Henry. “I’m encouraged by the collaboration that took place to make this innovative project possible. By working together, we can make a positive difference.”

Residents can receive alerts by registering via the Swift911 web portal on the websites of the city, county, Fort Wayne Police or Allen County Sheriff’s departments – or by downloading the Swift911 Public app.