Fire damages downtown house

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A fire damaged a downtown house Monday night.

Crews were called to the home in the 500 block of W. Brackenridge St., near Fairfield Ave., around 9:45 p.m.

As NewsChannel 15 arrived at the scene, smoke could be seen rolling out of windows in the front and rear of the house.

The fire was under control within a few minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Traffic was restricted around the intersection with Fairfield while emergency vehicles surrounded the house.