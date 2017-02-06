Driver seriously hurt in I-69 rollover crash

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A motorist was seriously hurt in a rollover crash just off Interstate 69 in southern Allen County Monday.

Police and medics were called around 5:20 p.m. Monday to the 297 milemarker, just north of the Lafayette Center Road and Interstate 469 interchange, on a report of a rollover crash. Dispatchers said one person was listed in serious condition.

Dispatchers told NewsChannel 15 that the crash did not lead to any lane closures on the interstate. A viewer said that workers at the scene were directing passing motorists off the near lane, however.