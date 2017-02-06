Driver seriously hurt in I-69 rollover crash

An SUV rolled along Interstate 69 near the General Motors plant on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A motorist was seriously hurt in a rollover crash just off Interstate 69 in southern Allen County Monday.

Police and medics were called around 5:20 p.m. Monday to the 297 milemarker, just north of the Lafayette Center Road and Interstate 469 interchange, on a report of a rollover crash. Dispatchers said one person was listed in serious condition.

Dispatchers told NewsChannel 15 that the crash did not lead to any lane closures on the interstate. A viewer said that workers at the scene were directing passing motorists off the near lane, however.

Interstate 69 at the 297 mile marker (Google Maps)
