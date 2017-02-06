CUBE box lunch program started by FWCS students

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Students at the FWCS Career Academy at Anthis have started a new business. It’s called CUBE, which stands for Culinary Ultimately Benefits Everyone. The second year students in the Culinary Arts Department started this business themselves with the help of their instructor. The second year students focus on the business of cooking, having already learned basic principles. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, the students make and serve box lunches that can be ordered online for $4. Most of the prep work is done the day before, but all the food is put together the day of so it’s fresh. That means on Tuesday and Thursday they get to the kitchen around 9:30 AM since business starts at 11.

The students named the program, designed the logo, set the menu each week, price all the items they need so they don’t go over budget, determine staffing to avoid over-preparing, make all of the food, and serve it. In short, the program is all driven by the students. Culinary Arts Instructor Ann Applegate said, “We actually offer dual credits with Ivy Tech so when students graduate from our program they’re equipped with colleges credits they can use to transfer to Ivy Tech or they can use to transfer to any other school of their choice.” Sierra Silvers is a second year student who wants to own her own restaurant some day. She already plans to attend Ivy Tech and credits her decision to the connection with the Culinary Arts program.

The Culinary Arts Department also hosts special events usually once a month. Their event for February is “Let’s Fondue,” a set 5-course menu based around fondue to celebrate Valentine’s Day. This will all be prepared by students and hosted in the Barr Street cafe. There are several times for this: Tuesday, February 14, and Thursday, February 16, from 11 AM to 12 PM or 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM. You must get in touch with Stephanie Wheeler to make a reservation, which is required. Her email is Stephanie.wheeler@fwcs.k12.in.us

Another second year student, Lincoln Netherton, says students have talked about expanding this program to deliver lunches to teachers and faculty at nearby schools. To order from CUBE, email Ann Applegate (Ann.applegate@fwcs.k12.in.us) or click here to go to their Instagram page and click the link at the top.