Bluffton man critically hurt in ATV crash

UNIONDALE, Ind. (WANE) A Bluffton man was critically hurt Sunday morning in an ATV crash in Uniondale.

Police and medics were called around 4:30 a.m. Sunday to a field near County Roads 600 North and 100 West, on the town’s north side, on a report of an off-road vehicle personal injury crash.

Indiana Conservation officials said Monday that 24-year-old Christopher M. Penrod of Bluffton was operating an all-terrain vehicle in the when he struck a large metal post and was ejected from the vehicle.

Penrod was taken to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne in critical condition.