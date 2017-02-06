Bellmont’s Hankenson signs with Saint Francis football

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – Two-time WANE-TV Fab 15 selection Caleb Hankenson is staying in northeast Indiana to continue his football career as the Bellmont senior signed with Saint Francis on Monday afternoon.

As a running back this past fall Hankenson tallied 184 carries for 1,291 yards and 15 rushing touchdowns. He added 15 receptions for 223 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, Hankenson racked up 82 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 interceptions, and 2 fumble recoveries.

Hankenson was an IFCA 3A senior all-state pick at linebacker and an Associated Press 3A all-state honorable mention selection. Hankenson says he will play defense at USF.

Over the past two seasons he racked up 3,049 rushing yards, 39 total TDs, 148 tackles, & 5 INTs.