2/6 A.P. Men’s College Basketball Poll

Associated Press Published: Updated:
Purdue forward Caleb Swanigan (50) shoots over Northwestern center Barret Benson (25) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Purdue defeated Northwestern 80-59. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Purdue forward Caleb Swanigan (50) shoots over Northwestern center Barret Benson (25) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Purdue defeated Northwestern 80-59. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 5, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Record      Pts  Prv
1.  Gonzaga  (59)        24-0      1619      1
2.  Villanova  (6)      22-2      1565      4
3.  Kansas                    20-3      1446      3
4.  Louisville            19-4      1411      6
5.  Oregon                    21-3      1263    13
6.  Baylor                    20-3      1255      2
7.  Wisconsin              20-3      1232    10
8.  North  Carolina    21-4      1145    12
9.  Arizona                  21-3      1136      5
10.  UCLA                        21-3      1115    11
11.  Cincinnati            21-2        876    14
12.  Virginia                17-5        875      9
13.  West  Virginia      18-5        861      7
14.  Florida  State      20-4        839    15
15.  Kentucky                18-5        741      8
16.  Purdue                    19-5        537    23
17.  Florida                  18-5        530    24
18.  Duke                        18-5        514    21
19.  South  Carolina    19-4        493    19
20.  Saint  Mary’s        21-2        468    18
21.  Maryland                20-3        326    17
22.  Butler                    18-5        285    16
23.  Creighton              20-4        207    22
24.  Xavier                    17-6        144      —
25.  SMU                          20-4        107      —
Others receiving votes: Wichita State 38, Southern Cal 35, Notre Dame 33, Northwestern 11, California 3, Iowa State 3, Monmouth (N.J.) 3, New Mexico State 3, VCU 3, Kansas State 1, Oklahoma State 1, Vermont 1.

Related Posts