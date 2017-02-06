2/6 A.P. Men’s College Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 5, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Gonzaga (59) 24-0 1619 1

2. Villanova (6) 22-2 1565 4

3. Kansas 20-3 1446 3

4. Louisville 19-4 1411 6

5. Oregon 21-3 1263 13

6. Baylor 20-3 1255 2

7. Wisconsin 20-3 1232 10

8. North Carolina 21-4 1145 12

9. Arizona 21-3 1136 5

10. UCLA 21-3 1115 11

11. Cincinnati 21-2 876 14

12. Virginia 17-5 875 9

13. West Virginia 18-5 861 7

14. Florida State 20-4 839 15

15. Kentucky 18-5 741 8

16. Purdue 19-5 537 23

17. Florida 18-5 530 24

18. Duke 18-5 514 21

19. South Carolina 19-4 493 19

20. Saint Mary’s 21-2 468 18

21. Maryland 20-3 326 17

22. Butler 18-5 285 16

23. Creighton 20-4 207 22

24. Xavier 17-6 144 —

25. SMU 20-4 107 —

Others receiving votes: Wichita State 38, Southern Cal 35, Notre Dame 33, Northwestern 11, California 3, Iowa State 3, Monmouth (N.J.) 3, New Mexico State 3, VCU 3, Kansas State 1, Oklahoma State 1, Vermont 1.

