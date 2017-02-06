2/6 A.P. Men’s College Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 5, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Gonzaga (59) 24-0 1619 1
2. Villanova (6) 22-2 1565 4
3. Kansas 20-3 1446 3
4. Louisville 19-4 1411 6
5. Oregon 21-3 1263 13
6. Baylor 20-3 1255 2
7. Wisconsin 20-3 1232 10
8. North Carolina 21-4 1145 12
9. Arizona 21-3 1136 5
10. UCLA 21-3 1115 11
11. Cincinnati 21-2 876 14
12. Virginia 17-5 875 9
13. West Virginia 18-5 861 7
14. Florida State 20-4 839 15
15. Kentucky 18-5 741 8
16. Purdue 19-5 537 23
17. Florida 18-5 530 24
18. Duke 18-5 514 21
19. South Carolina 19-4 493 19
20. Saint Mary’s 21-2 468 18
21. Maryland 20-3 326 17
22. Butler 18-5 285 16
23. Creighton 20-4 207 22
24. Xavier 17-6 144 —
25. SMU 20-4 107 —
Others receiving votes: Wichita State 38, Southern Cal 35, Notre Dame 33, Northwestern 11, California 3, Iowa State 3, Monmouth (N.J.) 3, New Mexico State 3, VCU 3, Kansas State 1, Oklahoma State 1, Vermont 1.
