10-year-old boy missing from Whitley County

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A 10-year-old boy went missing in Whitley County Monday afternoon, the sheriff’s department said.

Gunnar Hatton is described as 4 feet 6 inches tall, and 65 to 70 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with green trim, a red long sleeve shirt, jeans and tennis shoes, possibly carrying a large blue and white coat. He should have a small scar under his left eye.

Hatton was last seen in the area of 2300 W 800 S in South Whitley around 3:20 p.m.

A press release from Whitley County Sheriff’s Department did not indicate that the child was in serious danger.

If you have any information that can help find the child, call the Whitley County Sheriff at 260-244-6410.