Video of fish eating another fish by two Fort Wayne brothers goes viral

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two Fort Wayne brothers posted a video online of a fish eating another fish frozen under the ice, and the video has since had over 60 million views and counting.

Anton Babich and his brother Alex shared the video of a pike fish eating a bass, and it spread over social media, with multiple different online platforms sharing it for their audiences.

Now with one successful viral video, Anton decided to start his own YouTube Channel, Trendy Outdoorsmen.

To view the full video, click the play button below.