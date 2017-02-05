Several hurt in crash after Indianapolis police chase

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say several people were hurt when a driver fleeing from police officers in Indianapolis crashed with four other vehicles.

The crash happened about 11 a.m. Sunday on the east side of Indianapolis. Lawrence police Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff says the chase began when officers with the suburban department tried to stop a reported stolen vehicle. The chase involving several police vehicles continued on Interstates 465 and 70 and some city streets before the crash. Officials say the driver who fled and three other people were taken to hospitals. Information on their conditions wasn’t immediately available.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.