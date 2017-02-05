Saint Francis women’s basketball pick up 700th program win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Down by two in the second quarter, the University of Saint Francis made a special run that resulted in a special milestone in the 43-year history of the women’s basketball program — 700 wins — on Saturday at Hutzell Athletic Center.The Lady Cougars unleashed a 16-0 run on Goshen College that led to a 72-61 win in a Crossroads League clash that helped USF to a three-way tie for fourth place with the Maple Leafs and Huntington.

USF climbed to the 700-win plateau and snapped a five-game losing streak in the process. The Lady Cougars are 700-451, a 61 percent winning percentage, 12-14 this season, and 7-7 in CL action.

After the 16-0 run, GC only got within single-digits three times the rest of the game and no closer than eight points twice midway through the fourth quarter. Chandler Jones started the sizzling USF surge scoring from the paint tying the game at 21 with 5:52 to play in the second quarter. She opened a rain cloud on the Leafs starting with a Lauren McBryar 3-pointer for a 24-21 lead at 4:35. McBryar connected again on USF’s next possession, then Savannah Buck buried a 3-pointer from the wing. After two GC misses, Josie Murphy extended the rain of consecutive 3-pointers to four at 2:23 for a 33-21 lead and Murphy scored on a USF steal and layup for a 35-21 lead with 2:04 to play.

“Against their zone we just reversed the ball from corner to corner and Quila (Jackson) made the extra pass several times and got me open shots,” McBryar told Jeff Mahoney on the USF post-game webcast. McBryar finished with a team-leading 22 points and that included 5-for-10 shooting from 3-point range.

“Whenever we kept on reversing the ball and makin’ their defense move and gettin’ disorganized, we got any shot we wanted and we just were confident and knocked them down,” McBryar added. “It just felt really good to win and end the losing streak and hopefully we started a winning streak. It was really hard to keep on losing but we never gave up.”

USF was in control by the end of the first half 35-24 and the Lady Cougars carried it into the early part of the third quarter. Paige Frisch hit two free throws and Jackson sliced into the paint to score for a 39-24 USF advantage with 8:02 to play.

“Chandler (Jones) came in and battled and I thought our guards did a real nice job of pressuring the ball,” USF Head Coach Jason Ridge said. “You have to make up your mind on what you’re gonna do with Gabby Williams. Are you gonna play in front? Are you gonna play behind? Are you gonna half-leg her? And I don’t think there is really a good answer, so what you really hope is you get five people workin’ together to make it hard. So we tried to ball pressure, we tried to get Chandler to come in and front the post and give some good backside help. I thought Paige did a good job of that, Kara (Gerka) did a good job with that, but you can never discount how important it is for the job to pressure the ball and I thought they did a good job of that.”

GC broke away from a tie at six in the first quarter opening up a 17-9 lead when Calla Bartlett made a 3-pointer with 37 seconds to play. The Leafs still led 17-11 at the end of the first 10 minutes.

“Even when we got down I felt like we were getting good shots,” Ridge observed. “I felt like we were getting the ball to move, I thought we were getting good reversals, and we were getting 3s for Paige in the corner and Lauren in the corner and I feel like that’s playin’ with fire because eventually somebody’s gonna get hot. We had some girls knock down some shots and that made things better but Lauren was really big in the second quarter. I wish we could have got her some more shots because when she gets going like that she’s just outstanding and she did some good stuff off the dribble. She’s getting better and better every game.”

Balanced scoring was important for USF as well as McBryar’s performance. Kara Gerka delivered her seventh double-double this season with 10 points and 11 rebounds. She also dished out a team-leading five assists. Jackson finished with 11 points and Buck 10, and USF’s balance helped overcome a 47-39 deficit on the boards.