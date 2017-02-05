Saint Francis takes down Goshen 80-72

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — What mattered most to Kyle Sovine was getting the ‘W’ on his birthday.

What about his 1,000th career point?

“I knew I was close, but was just playin’ to get a ‘W’,” Sovine said after USF secured its second consecutive win in a grinding 80-72 win over Goshen College on Saturday afternoon. “Want to keep bringing the ‘Ws’ home. There have been some other times this season we’ve won a couple in a row, then take three steps back. It feels good, but we just have to keep grinding, work in practice and keep it going.”

“I’ve just got to thank all my teammates, all the hard work in the gym, my coaches,” Sovine asserted.

Sovine finished with 21 points and at No. 33 on the USF list with 1,016 points, the 37th player to cross the 1,000 career points threshold. He’s the second player this season to reach 1,000 career points joining Bryce Lienhoop, who climbed onto the list earlier this season. Sovine scored 12 points in the second half helping the Cougars outscore the Leafs 43-35 after the two teams left the Hutzell Athletic Center floor tied at 37 after the first half.

Evan Henry scored 15 of his 20 points in the second half and that included 4-for-8 shooting from 3-point range for the game, 3-for-6 in the final 20 minutes.

“Obviously Evan has been in a little bit of slump so to see him kind of get goin’ again and knockin’ down some shots and playin’ with some confidence was big for us,” USF Head Coach Chad LaCross observed in his post-game webcast interview with Jeff Mahoney. “Especially with Chandler (White) going out in the second half, I felt like some guys stepped up and that’s what we needed. Obviously going over to Goshen and gettin’ beat earlier in the year to kind of avenge that loss and take care of business at home.”

Both teams shot over 50 percent in the first half, USF finishing at .560 on 14-for-25 shooting and GC .519 on 14-for-27 shooting. After leading by eight, 24-16 with 12:21 to play in the first half on a White bucket, the Maple Leafs rallied to take a 37-32 lead with 2:01 to play on a Xavier Newson basket. The Cougars used a 5-0 counterattack with Sovine scoring and connecting on the and-1 free throw and then getting a Perry Poindexter steal that led to a Poindexter score from the point that left the conflict tied at halftime.

“You saw when we went to the post at the very end of the first half, we found success,” LaCross asserted. “There for a long stretch we didn’t go to the post and if we’re just going to continue to pass it around the perimeter, they did a nice job and if we’re not going to get it to the post, we made it easy for them to guard.”

“I felt like in the second half we did a much better job of getting it inside, playin’ high-low, Bryce (Lienhoop) made some not only good moves all the way to the rim but also some good passes,” LaCross added. “I thought there was a big key play that put us up six where Kyle found Bryce and Bryce laid it in off a high-low pass — a great read and great pass. We are starting to play unselfish and move the basketball and we need to continue that.”

After six second-half ties and nine lead changes in the first 14-plus minutes of the second half, Henry made the final lead change count for the Cougars. He buried a 3-pointer from the corner that wiped out a 62-61 GC lead with 5:50 to play for a 64-62 USF lead. USF led twice by four, then Sovine hit two free throws with 2:57 to play for USF’s first six-point lead at 70-64 in the second half. On the next USF possession after a GC miss, Sovine slipped a pinpoint pass to Lienhoop for the tough-angle layup and a 72-64 USF lead.

GC missed again and the Cougars took care of business at the free-throw line hitting 8-of-10 from the stripe in the final 1:22 starting with a pair of Kegan Comer free throws.

White finished with 11 points before he was sideline with an undisclosed injury, Comer finished with 10 points and Lienhoop came off the bench to score nine points and lead USF rebounding with eight as well as assists with four.