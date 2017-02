FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A light pole that fell down on I-69 N, just before the 302 mile marker at the Jefferson Boulevard exit near Eagle Marsh briefly closed two lanes of traffic Sunday morning.

Dispatch indicated at 8 a.m. that the light pole has been moved off the road and the two lanes appear to be back open. Traffic may still be impacted in the area.

No injuries were reported as result of light pole falling down. It is not known how the light pole fell down at this time.