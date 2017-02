INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets used a four goal third period to take down the Fuel 6-4 on Saturday night.

Mike Cazzola scored twice and Garrett Thompson and Mike Embach also scored in the third period to lead the Komets to a 6-4 win on Saturday night.

Devin Mantha and Kyle Thomas also had goals in the win.

The Komets host the Fuel on Friday.