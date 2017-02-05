Fort Wayne on wrong side of buzzer-beates in 76-73 OT loss

DENVER – Denver’s C.J. Bobbitt made a 3-pointer from the top of the arc to defeat Fort Wayne men’s basketball 76-73 at the buzzer in overtime on Saturday (Feb. 4) at Magness Arena.

Bobbitt’s trey capped a contest which featured 10 lead changes and seven ties.

Denver led for the majority of the game, taking a 12-point lead in the first half and holding a 35-29 lead at the break.

Fort Wayne blitzed the Pioneers out of the locker room, taking a 47-46 lead with just under 14 minutes remaining in the game on a DeAngelo Stewart.

The lead changed hands four times and was tied once in the final three minutes of regulation. Mo Evans put the ‘Dons up 69-68 with 1:15 remaining. On the ensuing possession, the ‘Dons couldn’t corral a Denver miss and Evans fouled C.J. Bobbitt to put him at the line with 47 seconds left. Evans fouled out on the play and Bobbitt made one-of-two free throws to tie the game at 69. Both teams saw potential game winning 3-pointers miss in the final 30 seconds. Jordon King‘s shot was off the mark for the ‘Dons and Joe Rosga had his shot blocked by Kason Harrell at the buzzer.

In overtime, trailing by two points, Brent Calhoun earned an offensive board and finished inside with 11 seconds left to tie the game for the ‘Dons. Denver didn’t call a timeout and moved the ball up the court. Rosga’s missed a shot inside but Denver grabbed the board to earn a second chance. Daniel Amigo was in traffic under the basket with just seconds on the clock. Instead of going up for a shot, he decided to kick it out. Amigo found Bobbitt open at the top of the key who made the trey for the win. The ball went through the rim as the clock went to zeros.

Both clubs were 2-of-8 in the overtime period.

John Konchar finished with a double-double of 20 points and 13 rebounds. Evans added 18 points and five assists. He made two 3-pointers in the game to tie Nick Wise (1999-02) with 246 career 3-pointers for first in program history.

DeAngelo Stewart and Xzavier Taylor each had nine points.

The ‘Dons shot 40.8 percent (29-of-71) from the floor. Denver finished at 41.7 percent (25-of-60) in the game.

Denver improves to 15-9 (7-4 Summit League). Fort Wayne falls to 16-8 (5-5 Summit League). The ‘Dons return to action on Wednesday (Feb. 8) against South Dakota. The contest will be played at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Tip is set for 7 p.m.