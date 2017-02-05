Fort Wayne Embassy previews rock legend concert, Broadway gala

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Embassy Theatre will host a concert featuring rock covers by five of the region’s most popular bands and a gala featuring a popular Broadway star as the headliner.

The ‘Down The Line’ concert will be held on February 11 at 7 p.m. at the Embassy. Soul35, The Union Project, Sankofa, Phil Schruger’s Sun Gate and Tim Harrington Band will be performing. Each band will be performing different covers from rock legends like Prince, Deep Purple, INXS, Bob Dylan, and Chicago, according to a press release from Fort Wayne Embassy.

The ‘Marquee Gala: Broadway on the Boulevard’ will be held on March 29 at 5 p.m. The fundraising event will feature Broadway star, and Tony and Grammy-award winning vocalist Billy Porter who has performed on stage in hits like “Kinky Boots,” “Miss Saigon,” and “Dreamgirls.” Before the concert, guests will dine on a four-course meal served in the ballroom. Each course will be from a downtown Fort Wayne restaurant. Guests will also take a behind-the-scenes path to the stage, the press release said.

Tickets are currently on sale. To purchase tickets for ‘Down the Line’, visit Ticketmaster. Tickets for the ‘Marquee Gala’ are also available on Ticketmaster.