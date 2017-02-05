DeJour Young’s double-double not enough in Denver

DENVER – The Fort Wayne women’s basketball team was unable to go on the road and pick up a victory as the Mastodons fell to Denver 78-50.

De’Jour Young led the way with her second double-double of the season with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Rachel Rinehart finished with 10 points and a team-high two steals. Selena Lozada added eight points for the Mastodons.

Denver opened the game with nine straight points to jump out early. The ‘Dons got on the scoreboard with a pair of free throws by Young at the 6:11 mark. Lozada scored as time expired in the first, but Fort Wayne trailed 20-10.

The Mastodon offense had a tough time at the start of the second quarter as well, unable to score for nearly six minutes. The ‘Dons out-scored the Pioneers 14-9 in the final 4:28 of the first half, but the 13-point halftime deficit was too much to overcome in the second half.

For the day, the Mastodons shot 17-of-60 (28.3%) from the field, 2-of-10 (20%) beyond the arc and 14-of-23 (60.9%) at the free throw line.

Fort Wayne returns to the Summit City to celebrate Homecoming. The Mastodons open the week by hosting South Dakota at 6 p.m. on Thursday, February 9.