Community invited to enjoy naturalist-led winter walk along river

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Riverfront Fort Wayne, in partnership with Fort Wayne Trails is leading a free naturalist-led winter walk at the Old Wells Street Bridge Sunday for those in the community who want to learn about birds and plants along the rivers.

From 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. guests are invited to celebrate nature with an emphasis on migratory birds, waterfowl, resident birds, riverine flora and invasive species, according to a press release. All ages are welcome, according to a press release. The bridge is located on N. Wells Street, between Superior and Ewing Streets downtown.

Other events going on in the community include the following.

Fort Wayne Youtheatre’s ‘Remembering Anne’, a play about Anne Frank at the Auer Center Black Box Theatre, 300 W. Wayne St. at 2 p.m.

Artist Patricia Biesen has an exhibit of oil pastels, along with pen and ink acrylics at the Botanical Conservatory, 1100 S. Calhoun St. through February 28th. The exhibit is open during hours.

Generations: A View of Who features works of African Americans artists was Who at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art, 311 E. Main St. The art exhibit runs through April 9. You can see the art Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.