Carroll girls swim away with sectional title; Homestead divers advance three to regional

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Carroll girls swim team made a splash in sectional action on Saturday winning their third straight sectional title while Homestead owned the diving board advancing three divers to regional.

Carroll won the swim title with 532 points. Carroll’s Mallory Jackson set a new sectional record in the 200 IM while the Chargers 400m free relay team also set a sectional record.

Homestead finished in second place. Megan Johnson set a new sectional record in the 100 free. Snider rounds out the top three in the team race.

Homestead’s Jackie Brenn won the diving sectional title and will advance to regionals along with teammates Kayla Luarde and Mallory Walker along with Concordia’s Madison Gleave.

Dive regionals are on Tuesday. The State Championship for Swim and Dive goes from February 10th-11th.