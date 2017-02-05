2/4 High School Basketball – Girls Sectional Champions crowned; Huntington North boys take control in Northeast 8

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The first hardware of the IHSAA girls basketball tournament were handed out on sectional championship night on Saturday.

4A at Homestead

Karissa McLaughlin matched her school record of 40 points as Homestead beat Huntington North 93-51 to win their fourth straight sectional title. Madisen Parker had 18 for Homestead. With the win the senior class on the Homestead girls team will finish a perfect 42-0 at home over the past four years. Homestead will play Zionsville in the first round of the Kokomo regional next Saturday at 12:00PM

4A at Northrop

Carroll won their first sectional title since 2014 with a 55-46 win over East Noble. Kelli Damman led all scorers with 27 points. East Noble’s Lanie Allen surpassed the 1,000 career point mark in the loss with 15. Carroll will play Carmel in the Kokomo regional semi-final game at 10:00AM

3A at Concordia

Concordia edged out SAC rival Dwenger 47-42 to win the sectional championship. Sylare Starks led Concordia with 16 points. Ellen Ross led all scorers with 17 points.

3A at West Noble.

Tippecanoe Valley defeated Fairfield 60-48 to advance to regionals. The Vikings will play Concordia in the 12:00PM game at the Columbia City regional.

3A at Norwell

Norwell won their seventh straight sectional title with a 48-41 win over Columbia City. The Knights will play Heritage Christian in the Columbia City regional semi-final at 10:00AM.

2A at Central Noble

Central Noble shocked the state defeating 2A No. 2 Whitko 47-40 in double overtime to win the sectional championship. Sydney Freeman scored nine of the Cougars 14 points in the two bonus periods.

2A at Churubusco

South Adams took down Eastside 50-35 to win the sectional championship. Madi Wurster led South Adams with 14 points. The Starfires will play Central Noble in the first round of the Winamac regional at 12:00PM.

2A at Northfield

Wabash saw its season come to an end with a 55-47 loss to Oak Hill.

1A at Blackhawk Christian

Blackhawk Christian overcame a slow start to beat Lakewood Park 27-25 in the sectional championship. Starr Hullinger led all scorers with 10 points. This is the Braves second sectional title in girls basketball. They will play North White in the Caston regional semi-final at 10:00AM.

1A at Southern Wells

The Raiders are heading to regionals after beating Liberty Christian 44-30. Southern Wells will play Riverton Parke in the Tri-Central regional semi-final next Saturday at 12:00PM.

Boys Basketball

Huntington North is now the only undefeated team in Northeast 8 play as the Vikings downed New Haven 60-52. Hunter Hollowell led all scorers with 22 points. He also had nine rebounds. Joey Rowan led the Bulldogs with 13.