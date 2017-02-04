Wisconsin delicatessen offers Super Bowl snack ideas

Related Coverage Catch The Big Game Tailgate!

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Dan Ohlemacher and Michael Nadeau, founders of Ohlemacher’s Meat and Cheese Products in Wisconsin have recipe ideas for Super Bowl Sunday.

The duo stopped by FirstNews Saturday to preview some of their favorite munchies, which will be featured on ‘The Big Game Tailgate’ special Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on WANE-TV. The show will feature food and drink recipes along with party ideas to make your viewing get together a touchdown.

For more information about Ohlemacher’s, visit their website.