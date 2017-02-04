‘Weather the Fort’ festival set to return to Freimann Square

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s second annual winter festival is set to return to Freimann Square.

‘Weather the Fort’ celebrates winter in downtown Fort Wayne through music, art, and community. Food and drinks will be available in a festive atmosphere with fire performances, ice carvings, interactive arts activities, curling demonstrations. The event will also feature multiple heated tents for beer stations and coffee tasting.

The event is free to attend and runs on Saturday, February 11 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Attendees must be 21 and older.

Proceeds raised will benefit the non-profit Fort Wayne Turners, an organization dedicated to helping people stay active. For more information, visit Weather the Fort’s event page.