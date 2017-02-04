Turnstone hosts wheelchair basketball games

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Turnstone is hosting a two-day wheelchair basketball game event, the ‘Summit City Shootout.’

Division I, II, III and women’s wheelchair basketball teams will play Saturday and Sunday. Sixteen teams around the United States and Canada will compete for first, second and third place awards.

Saturday games run from 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. and Sunday games run from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Plassman Athletic Center at Turnstone, 3320 N. Clinton St.

For more information, visit Turnstone.