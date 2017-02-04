Police: Man in critical condition after being assaulted by caretaker

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man is in critical condition after being hit in the head by a woman who was taking care of him, Fort Wayne Police Officer Chris Felton said.

Officers responded to the 6300 block of Nina Drive at 8:34 a.m. Saturday morning regarding a battery in progress. When officers arrived, they found a man inside an apartment suffering from head wounds. The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition, where he was downgraded to critical.

An investigation found that an altercation between the man and a female caretaker led to the woman hitting the victim in the head. The woman fled the scene prior to the officers’ arrival, Felton said.

A K-9 track was attempted but was unsuccessful. Felton indicated that detectives are currently going door to door to find more information and crime scene units are processing the scene for evidence. Investigators are trying to find the female caretaker, who is considered a person of interest.

Police did not release the name of the victim or suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222.