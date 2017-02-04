Parkview Health to host expo to promote heart disease awareness

Related Coverage Wear Red Day recognizes heart disease as number one cause of death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – To create awareness of heart disease in the community, the Parkview Heart Institute (PHI) has planned a series of heart healthy events and activities during February, National Heart Month. One of those events is the “Love Your Heart” Expo.

The free expo will have two sessions on February 16. One session will be at 11 a.m. and another at 5:30 p.m. at the Parkview Mirro Center for Research and Innovation.

The expo will include a presentation from a cardiologist, learning centers, health screenings at no cost or reduced cost, hand massages and refreshments. Those interested in attending may RSVP online at www.parkview.com/heart.