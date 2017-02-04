Markle cabin gets new home, professors study its origins

MARKLE, Ind. (WANE) – A piece of history was on the move in Markle. A log cabin, which could date back to the 1830s, has a new home in the town’s Old Mill Park. There’s some mystery about the log cabin. It’s believed it belonged to Albert Draper the first white settler in Huntington County.

The town of Markle has changed a lot since Draper’s time, but a lot came out to see his cabin get a new home. Through the years, the log cabin has sat at the corner of Draper and Wilt streets. But it hasn’t always looked like it does.

“It looked like a typical house I guess,” resident Tom Emely said. “It had siding on the outside of it. It looked a little more modern than it does today.”

It was the first home Emely and his wife bought. They lived there with their children in the 1970s and 80s. On Saturday he and his wife saw their first home leave, and move to city property to begin its full restoration into the historical landmark that it is.

“It’s very exciting,” Teresa Beck with the Markle Historical Society said. “I’ve been looking forward to this day for a few weeks now.”

The cabin only moved a block down Wilt Street. Beck said it was on private property, so they moved it to city property to restore it and open it up to the public.

Draper came to the area to help the Miami Indians build a saw and grist mill in the 19th century. Beck is amazed it’s lasted through the years, and it may be because it was turned into a modern home.

“It’s been under siding for pretty much 100 years,” Beck said. “That’s why it’s in such good condition. Everyone is ecstatic about the condition of the logs.”

The Emelys are ecstatic they were a part of something that will serve as a piece of history in the town they love.

“It was just a house we could afford at the time,” Emely said.

Some Indiana professors have come up to study the cabin. They are doing tests to figure out the exact date it was built and of what origin the builders were. The Markle Historical Society should have those answers in the next month.