Garage fire forces family from home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two adults and a child safely escaped their home after the attached garage caught fire, according to a statement from the Fort Wayne Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to 9525 Creek Bed Place around 8:15 Saturday night. Crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage when they arrived.

The three people got out before firefighters arrived.

Crews got the fire under control in eight minutes, according to FWFD. Crews were able to contain the fire to the garage, which sustained heavy smoke, fire, and water damage.

Fire officials said a vehicle in the driveway was also damaged.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.