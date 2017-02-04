Fort Wayne man arrested for September shooting of woman

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man has been arrested for a September shooting that left a woman critically hurt. Police said the victim, Brittney Bruce, was shot in the stomach last September.

Police arrested 33-year-old Jamarcus Cain at a home on Clinton Street late Friday night. He faces multiple charges including, attempted murder, aggravated battery, domestic battery, burglary and possession of a handgun without a license.

Cain was named a person of interest in the shooting just days after it happened.

Police said in the early morning hours of Sept. 18, 31-year-old Bruce was shot in the 4600 block of Oliver Street. She then drove herself to the hospital. When she arrived she was listed in critical condition, but was later upgraded to fair condition.

At the time of the shooting, police said they believed it was a result of a domestic dispute.

Cain is currently being held in the Allen County Jail without bond because of a parole revocation.