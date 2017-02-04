Former wrestling coach pleads guilty to sexual misconduct with minor

Related Coverage Police: Wrestling coach admits to sexual relationship with student

LIGONIER, Ind. (WANE) – A former West Noble High School volunteer assistant wrestling coach pleaded guilty Thursday to charges of sexual misconduct with a minor, according to court filings.

Police arrested 22-year-old Kevin Marsh in February of 2016 after West Noble administrators became aware of a possible inappropriate relationship between him and an underage female student at the school. Detectives interviewed the student and determined a sexual relationship between Marsh and the student took place.

Marsh admitted to the allegations and told detectives that the relationship had been going on since the summer of 2015, police said.

A sentencing hearing for Marsh is set for March 9. He could face up to 2.5 years in jail.