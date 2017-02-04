Carroll wins fifth straight wrestling regional title

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Carroll wrestling team cruised to their 5th straight team regional title on Saturday.

The Chargers scored 150.5 points to win the team championship. They had three individual champs and will advance nine of their wrestlers to semi-state next week.

Garrett finished in second place with two individual champions. New Haven took third.

For a complete list of results from the Carroll regional click here.

Prairie Heights won their first ever regional title wrestling at the Goshen regional. For a complete list of results from the Goshen regional click here.