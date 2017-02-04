3 people hospitalized after vehicle rolls over in crash

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Three people, including two 14-year-olds were taken to the hospital after their vehicle rolled over several times in a Steuben County crash.

Officers were called to CR 400 W in the area of CR 600 S at 6:00 a.m. on report of the crash, according to a press release from Steuben County Sheriff’s Department.

An investigation concluded that a man was operating a 2003 Ford Explorer northbound on 400 W when for an unknown reason he drove off the east side of the road. The man overcorrected bringing the vehicle back onto the road causing the vehicle to slide off to the west side of the road and colliding with an embankment. The vehicle rolled several times before coming to rest, the press release said.

The man and two 14-year-olds from Angola were transported to a Fort Wayne hospital.

The press release indicated that alcohol was believed to be a factor in the crash and it is possible all occupants were not wearing seatbelts.

The crash is under investigation.