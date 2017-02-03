Women Who Care presents $28,300 check to Rescue Mission

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Rescue Mission is the latest local nonprofit to benefit from the generosity of the members of the non-profit, 100 + Women Who Care Fort Wayne.

Women Who Care presented a $28,300 check to The Rescue Mission Friday morning. Since its inception in 2013, the 100+ Women group has donated more than $311,600 to local non-profits, according to a press release from The Rescue Mission.

The 100+ Women group, started in Fort Wayne by Wendy Moyle and a steering committee of 13 women, is a national concept with group representation and area chapters in almost every state. At each quarterly meeting, three women are selected at random to give a brief presentation on a local charity of their choice. The group then votes and the winning charity receives $100 from each member, the press release said.

The next quarterly meeting is February 7 at 6 p.m. at Fort Wayne Country Club. Meetings last for one hour.

For more information, visit The Rescue Mission and 100+ Women.