Wear Red Day recognizes heart disease as number one cause of death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Employees at Parkview Health wore red in honor of National Wear Red Day Friday, a day that recognizes heart disease as the number one cause of death in the United States.

According to the American Heart Association, 80 percent of cardiac events, such as heart disease or stroke can be prevented with education and lifestyle changes. However, you can take a risk assessment and develop a personal action plan based on factors which can and cannot be controlled.

A survey from the American Heart Association indicated the following.

Only 17% of woman consider heart disease or stroke to be a risk for them.

African-American women are the least likely of women to consider heart disease or stroke to be a threat to them personally or to their friends and family. (13%)

18% of Caucasian women consider heart disease or stroke to be a threat.

15% of Hispanic women and only 15% of Asian women consider heart disease or stroke to be a threat.

The association is encouraging everyone to take selfies with the hashtag #FortWayneGoesRed while wearing red Friday.

To create awareness of heart disease in the community, the Parkview Heart Institute (PHI) has planned a series of heart healthy events and activities during February, National Heart Month. Through Saturday, special lights will illuminate the Martin Luther King bridge.

Other events include the following.

Monthly meeting of the WomenHeart Support Network of PHI (February 9, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.) at the Parkview Center for Healthy Living (Parkview Regional Medical Center, Entrance 2C). The event serves as a support group for women with heart disease. All female cardiac patients from the area are invited to attend.

Love Your Heart Expo (February 16, one session at 11 a.m. and one at 5:30 p.m.) at the Parkview Mirro Center for Research and Innovation. The free expo will include a presentation from a cardiologist, learning centers, health screenings at no cost or reduced cost, hand massages and refreshments. Those interested in attending may RSVP online at www.parkview.com/heart.